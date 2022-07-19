Hey, NJ: Don’t let politics ruin Bruce Springsteen for you (Opinion)

If you're like me, you grew up a Bruce Springsteen fan. When I was 17 and miserable about my life situation, hearing "It's a town full of losers, I'm pulling out of here to win" gave me hope as did the many other songs on "Born To Run" and "Darkness On The Edge Of Town," which are my two favorite Bruce albums.

I never really listened or paid attention to Bruce's politics. I just liked his music. But as I became more politically aware, I found that my views differ from his in many ways. That doesn't mean I don't enjoy his music or the stories from people who have encountered him, and I know many, about what a great guy he is.

Yet I find that when I talk about Bruce on New Jersey 101.5 as I did Tuesday night when his latest tour was announced, along with those who can't wait to see him, there was a lot of, "I grew up loving him, saw him X amount of times, but now I can't stand him because of his politics." Or, "I don't pay to hear politics when I pay to see a concert." Some were downright angry.

Bruce Springsteen's music is so deep that those who love it make such a strong connection with it and the man who wrote and sings it as well that when they find that they disagree with his politics they feel almost betrayed. To them I say, why let something as silly as politics ruin your love of the music or the dreams and memories that you attach to it?

Do you vet the politics of everyone that you like? Would you not go see your favorite actor if you didn't agree with their politics? Your favorite athlete? Would you change teams if their best player were on the other side of the aisle?

I've been told by some very prominent people in the comedy industry that if you're an entertainer and you want to work, you better be on the left. That argument proves itself when you see the celebrity guests of the late-night talk show on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "The Tonight Show," and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" vs the lack of celebrities on Fox's "Gutfeld." Ironically, it's Gutfeld that's beating the other three in the ratings.

My point is, if you're on the right and you're judging entertainers politically, you're going to be very limited in who you can enjoy.

If you grew up liking Bruce Springsteen's music and you have great memories attached to it, don't let his politics interfere with that if you don't agree. Life is too short. Better to leave the politics to the politicians. I think we can all agree on how we feel about them.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

