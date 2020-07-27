‘Hey Bill, cut your damn hair!’

How many of you took the shutdown as an opportunity to grow out your hair? How many of you dreaded the possibility of going weeks and months without a haircut? How many of you bought a version of the "Flowbee” and tried the DIY haircut?

For me, I just let it grow. It’s possible I’m one of the few Trump supporting media hosts with a pony tail. Some friends have said I look like a “Bernie” voter. What do you say? Does appearance matter that much? Can you really tell how a person will vote based on their hair length? What about a close shave?

Here's the before my 2 week vacation photo and after my 2 week vacation photo. What do you think?

Seems to me that one of the positive results of the past few months is the morning routine has gotten a lot quicker. No razor, no comb, no products, just grab a hair tie and head out the door. I could get used to this. Your thoughts?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

