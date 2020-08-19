My opposition to wearing other people’s fear and ignorance on my face continues. Who knew that even getting a haircut would be an issue?

Guess nothing today is without controversy. It was certainly time for me to look a bit more professional, especially as I start working out details for my next TV project. Stay tuned for that.

Since I was not going to put on a mask to head into a salon, my friend and hairstylist came to my house. Let me say for those of you with long hair, a cut is liberating! I was lighter and cooler almost immediately.

Of course, the amount of hair on the floor was pretty gross, kinda like a small animal had crept into my house.

Bill Spadea's haircut

One of the economic side effects of the state's rules restricting salons is that there are many hairstylists doing exactly what my friends are doing, heading out of the retail space and into people’s homes. Many new entrepreneurs will be launched due to the demand of at-home services. It’s not just about the mask. It’s about the experience and the tension that our COVID-craziness has created in the public square. Mask-Nazis yelling at people from their cars. Social distance warriors making sure ya "keep yo distance," and longer-tha-normal wait times as access is limited because of a fear of a pandemic that effectively ended a couple months ago.

BACK TO SCHOOL — LIVE DISCUSSION THURSDAY: On Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5, child well-being experts and educators will discuss plans to send kids back to school ... or not. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, watch live at Facebook.com/NJ1015 or watch on the free New Jersey 101.5 app, and ask your questions in the live chat.

People want to relax and have an experience. Stylists and other professionals need to make a living to feed their families. That combines for a new experience post-lockdown that may not be the worst turn for our economy. For me, I’ll continue the at-home experience as long as there are hungry entrepreneurs willing to provide the service.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

