Hero Parole Officers save a woman’s life from flipped over car

New Jersey State Parole Board Senior Parole Officers Jalen Harper and Steven Purciello went above and beyond the call of duty.

Traveling on Route 4 in Paramus last week, they came up on a car that had flipped over with the driver trapped inside. They pulled over to help, immediately noticing the vehicle was leaking fluid. Risking their own safety and acting quickly knowing that the situation could become very dangerous very fast, the officers broke the windshield and pulled the female driver to safety.

Officers Harper and Purciello are tremendous examples of the courage, strength and training of the proud members serving in New Jersey Law Enforcement. Read the release from the Parole Board HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

