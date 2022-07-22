Here’s why there are zombies in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — There's a reason you're seeing zombies in Monmouth County but there's nothing to be worried about.

Filming started Thursday around the Holmdel Motor Inn on Route 35 for "The Walking Dead" spinoff series, "Isle of the Dead." It will continue Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again Monday between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to Holmdel police.

Route 35 will be completely closed in both directions between Union Avenue and Lincoln Avenue starting at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The spinoff will feature characters Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in a post-apocalyptic New York CIty, according to E! Online. AMC will air six episodes in 2023.

Morgan posted a picture of a script on his Instagram but he did not disclose its contents.

The New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission referred questions about the production to AMC which did not yet respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information including the significance of the Holmdel Motor Inn.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

