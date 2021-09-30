Here’s why Springsteen and Mellencamp were seen together in NJ

Remember a few weeks ago when a woman named Susan spotted Bruce Springsteen in Bay Head talking with some gray-haired guy? Susan called our show and told the story of how the guy Bruce was with turned out to be John Mellencamp.

She was pretty embarrassed too after first thinking he was a nobody and commenting to him how cool it must be to be hanging out with a star. She quickly realized it was Mellencamp and ate her words.

So why were John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen hanging out? It turns out earlier in the month, close to the time of Susan’s celebrity encounter, they had shot a music video together to promote a duet they’d recorded.

“Wasted Days” is the first song the singers ever recorded together. It appears on Mellencamp’s new album. Springsteen traveled to Indiana to record it earlier this year. Then Mellencamp came here to New Jersey to shoot the video. It was directed by Thom Zimny who has worked with The Boss a ton.

Here’s the finished product just released this week.

How sad is this song? Very.

“How many summers still remain

How many days are lost in vain

Who’s counting out these last dramatic years

How many minutes do we have here? Wasted days

Wasted days

We watch our lives just fade away to

More wasted days “

Gee guys, thanks for the pick me up! Is this what they’re feeling at this age? Bruce Springsteen just turned 72 on September 23. John Mellencamp will be 70 on October 7.

This downer features Bruce but it’s Mellencamp who wrote it. I think someone needs to fight some more authority and find a lover who won’t drive him crazy and shake off these blues.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

