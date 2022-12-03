Here’s why New Jersey ranked among a national ‘Best places to vacation’ list

Do you already have that vacation itch as we get settled into another New Jersey winter?

I know my wife and I are already thinking about places we can go in the New Year to get away. We've thrown a few ideas around — like New Orleans, Florida, or Europe — but still haven't come up with anything solid.

Photo by Dariusz Sankowski on Unsplash Photo by Dariusz Sankowski on Unsplash loading...

According to experts, we may actually not need to travel too far for one of of the best destinations in 2023.

Travel and Leisure released a list of 'Best Places to Travel in 2023' and New Jersey was on it.

According to Travel and Leisure, New Jersey is one of the best places to plan a trip to in 2023 because of our awesome beaches.

Photo by Sara Codair on Unsplash Photo by Sara Codair on Unsplash loading...

I couldn't agree more, I love the Jersey Shore and it's always been one of my favorite places to visit and call home.

Of course, New Jersey has a lot of fun places you can visit; tons of state parks, the American Dream Mall if you want to do some serious shopping, and small towns as far as the eye can see.

I think it's pretty cool though that we were ranked in a list along with some truly exotic places like Riviera Maya in Mexico, Zambia, Chile, and Coastal Uruguay.

