Here’s where you may catch NJ filming for the Springsteen biopic 

Springsteen fans are so excited about the upcoming biopic about his life. And here in New Jersey, we get the extra added excitement of watching the movie shoot in and around New Jersey.

Jeremy Allen White, the actor who plays Bruce, has been seen all around NJ.

As it turns out, the upcoming, "Deliver Me From Nowhere," has already put down NJ roots, filming at Montclair Public Library's Bellevue Avenue branch on Monday and again Tuesday.

This is the first of many sightings NJ locals can expect throughout this film cycle, as the movie is billed to film in Asbury Park (and other NJ locations) this December.

The casting alone has fans excited. Jeremy Allen White has that intensity, that rawness that could really bring Springsteen’s story to life in a way that resonates, especially with those of us who’ve grown up on Bruce’s music.

This isn’t just another biopic, either; it’s a love letter to New Jersey, filming in iconic locations that are so much a part of Bruce’s story.

They’ve been spotted at places like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park and even some local haunts around Freehold, where Bruce was born and raised.

So, it’s not just about retelling his rise to fame but also capturing that "Jerseyness," the hometown vibe, and all those spots that shaped his music.

It’ll be interesting to see if White can channel that same blue-collar energy that makes Springsteen such an icon.

And for the fans here in New Jersey, there’s nothing better than watching our hometown hero’s story unfold on screen, filmed right here in the places that made him who he is.

