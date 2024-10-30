These are the 10 best spots in NJ for late-night dining

As the diner capital of the country, it’s so sad to see that what was once the best place to grab a meal in the middle of the night, the New Jersey diner, is now just about extinct.

While there are still some 24-hour diners, only a few of them still operate.

And in general? Late-night dining in New Jersey can be a real challenge.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

After COVID-19, many restaurants that had cut back their hours just kept to those earlier closing hours. So here I’ve compiled the list of 10. Great restaurants in New Jersey for late-night dining.

10 great spots in NJ for late-night dining Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett