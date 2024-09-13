Here’s where you can find the best Thai food in NJ

Our conversation on Thursday morning got derailed, by food, again. This time it was Eric Scott saying that his better half, Sandra has never had Thai food. Never!

As we discussed, I love Thai food. Spicy curry, Pad Thai, and Satay, all delicious. However, you have to be careful with the heat. If the wait staff tells you it's really hot and you should be careful., believe them. But the right amount of heat is perfect and Thai heat is different than what you might get with Italian or Mexican specialties. Different and delicious.

We asked the audience to weigh in on their go-to Thai restaurants:

Thai Food Addict in Helmetta

Ricky's Thai in Montgomery

Origin French Thai in Somerville

NaaMo in Monroe Township

Thai Ginger in Robbinsville

Taste of Thai in Basking Ridge

Siam Basil in Sea Girt

Bamboo Leaf in Bradley Beach

N Thai Palace in East Brunswick

Pru Thai in Clinton

Acasia Thai in Phillipsburg

