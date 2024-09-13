Here’s where you can find the best Thai food in NJ
Our conversation on Thursday morning got derailed, by food, again. This time it was Eric Scott saying that his better half, Sandra has never had Thai food. Never!
As we discussed, I love Thai food. Spicy curry, Pad Thai, and Satay, all delicious. However, you have to be careful with the heat. If the wait staff tells you it's really hot and you should be careful., believe them. But the right amount of heat is perfect and Thai heat is different than what you might get with Italian or Mexican specialties. Different and delicious.
We asked the audience to weigh in on their go-to Thai restaurants:
Thai Food Addict in Helmetta
Ricky's Thai in Montgomery
Origin French Thai in Somerville
NaaMo in Monroe Township
Thai Ginger in Robbinsville
Taste of Thai in Basking Ridge
Siam Basil in Sea Girt
Bamboo Leaf in Bradley Beach
N Thai Palace in East Brunswick
Pru Thai in Clinton
Acasia Thai in Phillipsburg
