Here’s where to get the best waffles in New Jersey

Where do you stand in the great Waffles vs. Pancakes debate? If you're team Waffles, then listen up!

Whether you like your waffles with fruit, fried chicken, whipped cream, ice cream, chocolate chips, hot fudge, or just plain butter and syrup, waffles are definitely a satisfying and comforting breakfast food.

Eat This Not That, a lifestyle and food publication, made a list of The Best Waffles in Every State. And when I saw the choice for New Jersey, I wasn't surprised; I've heard amazing things about this place.

Hope you're hungry! If you come here, don't count your calories. The absolute BEST waffles in New Jersey can be found at...

Brownstone Pancake Factory - Englewood Cliffs

Pancake is in the name, but their waffle game is just as strong!

If you check this place out, you're promised to get over-the-top, creatively-made waffles that are both cheat-day and Instagram/TikTok worthy. These waffles are insane!

Their menu includes whimsical waffle wonders like Fruity Pebbles waffles, Oreo Nutella Waffle, Blackout Brownie Chocolate Chip Pop Waffle Tower, the Ultimate Unicorn Waffle Tower and more!

If you've never been to Brownstone, guaranteed you've never seen creations like this! They're always thinking of new and creative things, like this Froot Loops and Waffles SHAKE!

Eat This Not That lists their Englewood Cliffs location in their article, but they also have two other New Jersey locations; one in Brick and one in Edgewater.

Brownstone Pancake Factory is also included in this list of 9 NJ Brunch Spots TikTok Loves.

Have you ever been? Let us know what you think in the comments!

