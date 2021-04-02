Here’s where to get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment

NEWARK — If you've been trying and trying to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, this is your lucky weekend.

The new FEMA-run vaccination center at NJIT's Naimoli Family and Athletic Facility on Lock and Bleeker streets will be accepting walk-ins for eligible people on Saturday and Sunday until 6 p.m. each day.

It is the largest vaccination center in the state, which can administer 6,000 doses per day at dozens of stations in the facility's tennis center.

It will administer the Pfizer vaccine for the first six weeks it is open with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccines given for the final two weeks.

The center is near the Warren Street/NJIT subway station. Free parking is available at the Science & Technology parking garage at 42 Wilsey St.

About 2.7 million first doses of Moderna and Pfizer have been administered as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health. Almost 1.7 million people are fully vaccinated.

Among those currently eligible for the vaccine:

Grocery workers, as well as other food production, agriculture, and food distribution

Hospitality, including staff at restaurants, hotels and casinos

Eldercare and support

Warehousing and logistics

Social services support staff

Elections personnel

Medical supply chain

Postal and shipping services

Clergy

Judicial system

All individuals age 55-64 will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday.

