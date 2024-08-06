Here’s where NJ ranks among other states in student loan debt
Ever notice New Jersey ranks high in all the bad things? Home prices, tax burdens, property taxes, car insurance, etc.? Add this to the woodpile.
WalletHub recently ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia (wouldn’t want to leave the swamp out of this) on their share of student loan debt.
As a father of a student entering his second year at University of Vermont, an out of state school, my ears perk up like a coyote whenever anything with the words student and debt are involved. If you’re like me, you might wonder where the Garden State stands.
According to the report, New Jersey ranks eighth overall for most student debt. You didn’t think it would be good news, did you?
It’s a problem everywhere, and as an angry father I need to pontificate that something must be done to rein in colleges and universities from these runaway tuition costs and endless fees. It’s bankrupting our next generation’s future. According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Education, it was more than $1.6 trillion for the second quarter of this year.
More bad news for New Jersey. The WalletHub report, seemingly in an effort to offer a bit of hope, also looked at grant and student opportunities for post-graduation employment. But in that measure New Jersey landed at a lowly 33rd. Not great.
Back to the rankings for most student loan debt, here’s a look at all states.
1 Mississippi
2 Pennsylvania
3 Delaware
4 West Virginia
5 South Carolina
6 New Hampshire
7 South Dakota
8 New Jersey
9 Ohio
10 Kentucky
11 Georgia
12 Arkansas
13 Louisiana
14 Michigan
15 Alabama
16 Kansas
17 North Dakota
18 Connecticut
19 Indiana
20 Rhode Island
21 Oklahoma
22 Texas
23 Iowa
24 North Carolina
25 Wisconsin
26 Missouri
27 Illinois
28 Minnesota
29 Nebraska
30 New York
31 Montana
32 Tennessee
33 Maryland
34 Maine
35 Vermont
36 Massachusetts
37 Arizona
38 Idaho
39 Virginia
40 Washington, D.C.
41 Florida
42 Nevada
43 Oregon
44 Colorado
45 Wyoming
46 Alaska
47 New Mexico
48 California
49 Washington
50 Hawaii
51 Utah
