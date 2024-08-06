Here’s where NJ ranks among other states in student loan debt

Ever notice New Jersey ranks high in all the bad things? Home prices, tax burdens, property taxes, car insurance, etc.? Add this to the woodpile.

WalletHub recently ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia (wouldn’t want to leave the swamp out of this) on their share of student loan debt.

As a father of a student entering his second year at University of Vermont, an out of state school, my ears perk up like a coyote whenever anything with the words student and debt are involved. If you’re like me, you might wonder where the Garden State stands.

According to the report, New Jersey ranks eighth overall for most student debt. You didn’t think it would be good news, did you?

It’s a problem everywhere, and as an angry father I need to pontificate that something must be done to rein in colleges and universities from these runaway tuition costs and endless fees. It’s bankrupting our next generation’s future. According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Education, it was more than $1.6 trillion for the second quarter of this year.

More bad news for New Jersey. The WalletHub report, seemingly in an effort to offer a bit of hope, also looked at grant and student opportunities for post-graduation employment. But in that measure New Jersey landed at a lowly 33rd. Not great.

Back to the rankings for most student loan debt, here’s a look at all states.

1 Mississippi

2 Pennsylvania

3 Delaware

4 West Virginia

5 South Carolina

6 New Hampshire

7 South Dakota

8 New Jersey

9 Ohio

10 Kentucky

11 Georgia

12 Arkansas

13 Louisiana

14 Michigan

15 Alabama

16 Kansas

17 North Dakota

18 Connecticut

19 Indiana

20 Rhode Island

21 Oklahoma

22 Texas

23 Iowa

24 North Carolina

25 Wisconsin

26 Missouri

27 Illinois

28 Minnesota

29 Nebraska

30 New York

31 Montana

32 Tennessee

33 Maryland

34 Maine

35 Vermont

36 Massachusetts

37 Arizona

38 Idaho

39 Virginia

40 Washington, D.C.

41 Florida

42 Nevada

43 Oregon

44 Colorado

45 Wyoming

46 Alaska

47 New Mexico

48 California

49 Washington

50 Hawaii

51 Utah

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

