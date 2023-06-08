Here’s where New Jersey ranks for the cost of having a child

If you’re a parent, you already know that the birth of a child is wonderful, magical, and life changing. It’s one of the best things to happen in life. It’s also expensive. Very expensive.

Even if you have insurance, the cost can be daunting, especially if you have unexpected complications throughout the pregnancy and delivery.

Health insurance, childcare, unexpected medical fees: the cost of having a child goes far beyond labor and delivery. Having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on where you live.

It turns out it’s more expensive in New Jersey than it is in all but a handful of states. A site called Quote Wizard added up the numbers to find which are the most expensive states to have a child. They looked at the cost of the insurance itself, the cost of childbirth, and the cost of childcare.

New Jersey is 7th for the most expensive state to have a child; here’s how it breaks down:

Health insurance- $5868

Childcare- $11,922

Childbirth- $14,856

Total: $32,656

Compare that to the national averages:

Childbirth: $11,782

Childcare: $10,075

Health insurance: $5,048

The most expensive state to have a child is Alaska, followed by Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi are the cheapest states to have a child.

Methodology: Health insurance data is based on QuoteWizard insurance cost data. Bronze, Silver and Gold plans were averaged and the annual cost was calculated via the monthly rates. Childcare data was provided by the Economic Policy Institute. The average cost of childbirth was provided by Policy Scout. These figures were based on vaginal and C-section birth costs with and without insurance, and then were averaged to find the overall cost of childbirth per state.

