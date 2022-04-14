Here’s what to expect at this year’s Brick Summerfest

The Brick Summerfest will be returning to Windward Beach for four consecutive Thursdays this summer, June 30 through July 21.

It’s one of the most popular Shore events every year (well, not in 2020 when it was canceled due to the pandemic, but usually). All four nights will feature a concert, a fireworks display, a beer/wine garden, food vendors, and more.

According to Brick Shorebeat, the town council gave approval for the fireworks and food and drink vendors for the festival. The fireworks will be supplied by a PA company, Ronks Fireworks.

The food vendors approved for the weekly series are:

Highway 2 Ohana (Food truck by the Ohana Grill restaurant, Lavallette)

Dellano’s Food Service (Long Valley, N.J.)

John and Debbie O’s Concessions (Toms River)

You Scream Ice Cream (Brick)

Woodshed Pizza (Brick)

The musical acts were announced previously; https://943thepoint.com/2022-brick-summerfest/ they are:

June 30: Super Trans Am (’70s Concert Experience)

July 7: Stiffler’s Mom (’90s Hits)

July 14: The Benjamins (Current Hits, ’90s)

July 21: Jessie’s Girl (’80s Hits)

Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, typically there is a complimentary shuttle bus to take people to the festival from area schools, to relieve parking issues. Again, it hasn’t been announced yet, but there is also usually a pretty big classic car show as part of the festivities in Aug.

Last year, there was a series of movies on the beach through August, too.

Of course, since this is an outdoor event, all activities are subject to the weather cooperating.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving