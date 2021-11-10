Here’s what to do with all your leftover Halloween candy

If you haven’t heard of Holiday Express, you don’t know what you’re missing. They’re a huge group of New Jersey volunteers who share music and charity with all of us. And they really come alive during the holidays.

Their benefit concerns are legendary and have been enjoyed by thousands across New Jersey every year.

This year, Holiday Express Benefit Concerts take place on December 21 & 22, 2021 at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. Their candy donation is in full swing! It is an initiative that helps you as well as those in need.

How? Well, you’re stuck with a ton of Halloween candy and kids from families who have a difficult time during the holiday season would love to have it. It’s a win-win!

Holiday Express is comprised entirely of volunteers who devote their time to coordinating and offering holiday parties to those less fortunate. They would gladly accept your excess candy to fill goody bags given to guests at a Holiday Express Party.

Please bring any unwanted WRAPPED CANDY to school and drop it in the Holiday Express Candy Donation box outside the main office of Holiday Express. It’s in the back of building A, 151 industrial way east in Eatontown. They’re still accepting candy till November 13th.

Any Questions? Contact Stacy Walsh 732-495-0978. And to find out more about Holiday Express, find them online at holidayexpress.org.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.