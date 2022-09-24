Once again, El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure's mega wooden roller coaster, has been shut down indefinitely. The first major incident occurred in 2021 that kept the ride closed for some time. That incident, however, happened when guests weren't on the ride.

This time around, many guests that were riding reported injuries which prompted the ride to be shut down. Upon further inspection, it was determined that the ride was “structurally compromised," and would remain shut down indefinitely (Read more about this latest incident by clicking/tapping here).

With another major malfunction occurring with El Toro, it puts into question what the future looks like for this coaster. Will it reopen once again, or will it remain shut down and eventually dismantled?

If the latter were to come true, then what should go in its place? Should El Toro be redesigned, or should another roller coaster go in its place? For those who remember, Six Flags Great Adventure did have another wooden coaster. One that didn't seem to have as many issues as El Toro.

Rolling Thunder at Six Flags Great Adventure, circa 2002. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Rolling Thunder at Six Flags Great Adventure, circa 2002. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Rolling Thunder might not have been the fastest or tallest, but it was a great wooden roller coaster nevertheless. And it was unique since it had dual tracks, meaning, two trains could race one another to see who'd get back to the station first.

What's more, both tracks went their own way after the first drop, only occasionally meeting up with one another during the ride. Rolling Thunder was a classic and one that was missed by many when it got dismantled.

With that said, what if Rolling Thunder got reimagined? If El Toro doesn't reopen, should a new version of this classic ride return? It wouldn't have to be the tallest in the world, nor the fastest. But a nice long racing coaster with that classic wooden feel to it would most certainly be welcomed.

Before taking the poll, let's first take a look at the top 30 roller coasters in New Jersey, courtesy of Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Notice where El Toro falls on the list and what Dan has to say about it. Having ridden this before, I have to say I do agree with him.

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 5th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks.

Rolling Thunder at Six Flags Great Adventure, circa 2002. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Rolling Thunder at Six Flags Great Adventure, circa 2002. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

In my opinion, I'd love to see a new variation of Rolling Thunder make this list at some point in the future. But that's just my opinion, what matters is what you think. If El Toro were to permanently be shut down, what should Six Flags put in its place? Take the poll below and let us know.