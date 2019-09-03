Here’s what an average date costs in New Jersey!

Do you consider yourself a cheap date or do you go all out. To give you a better idea, an average date in New Jersey cost $259.60 according to match.com. I can't believe it either! The dating site, in its annual "Singles In America" survey polled 5,000 people across the country asking the average cost of a date night. New Jersey came in second only to New York at $297.27.

The date is based on the average price of dinner for two, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets! For that kind of money I actually thought they were throwing in a room!

So if you're looking for a better deal close by, you may want to try Pennsylvania at $193.94 or Delaware at $134.27. If you really want to be cheap, go for South Dakota where the reported median cost is just $38.27. Here's some things you can do there

