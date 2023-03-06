Let’s just get this little disclaimer out of the way before we begin.

While there are many valid reasons to get out of jury duty, attempting to avoid jury duty can be considered contempt of court and could lead to legal repercussions. It is also important to remember that serving on a jury is a civic duty and a fundamental part of the justice system, and it is essential for a fair trial.

OK, now that that piece of business is out of the way, let’s be honest. So many people have tried so many ways to get out of serving on a jury. And while I don’t condone being dishonest, there are plenty of liars out there. So we asked our listeners what they did when they got that dreaded jury duty notice, and couldn’t figure out a way out of it.

Some claim a hardship, requesting to be excused claiming that serving would create a significant hardship, such as a medical condition or caring for a loved one.

Others argue that serving on a jury would cause them financial hardship by missing work or losing income. This is rarely successful since most employers know that they are required to allow someone to serve without financial repercussions. Hourly workers have occasionally been successful with this excuse.

Something that has often worked is claiming that they cannot be impartial and fair because of a bias or prejudice towards the case, the parties involved, or the justice system.

Some of our listeners said they were too old to serve. This is easy to prove so it’s only the older folks who actually got away with this.

The next strategy is this. And while this doesn’t excuse a person from serving, people have been successful in obtaining a deferral if they can't serve on the scheduled date for personal reasons or if they have an upcoming event, such as a wedding or a planned vacation. But, again, this is only forestalling the inevitable.

So.. what’s the number one way our listeners have gotten out of jury duty?

Ignoring the notice!

The idea is that no one can really be sure or prove that you actually received the jury summons. And so, although we don’t recommend this course of action, people who have simply ignored the notice and pretended they never saw it claim that they never heard from the jury duty folks again.

As for me, bring it on. I’m dying to serve on a jury. I’m the one person who’s actually jealous when someone else gets a summons.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

