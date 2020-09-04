Here’s the list of NJ beaches extending their season

Like all other businesses in NJ, shore towns suffered great economic loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that more has opened back up such as indoor dining, business owners are understandably desperate to make up as much as they can.

This ought to help.

A number of shore towns are extending their season and keeping lifeguards on their beaches past Labor Day. The downside, if you consider this one, you’ll still need a beach badge.

Here’s a list of some beaches that will remain open and what you can expect.

Allenhurst

Lifeguard protected through September 13

Asbury Park

Beaches open 7 days a week through September 30.

Avon

Lifeguards on duty Sept 12 and 13, 19 and 20 (just the two weekends after Labor Day.) Reduced bathroom availability and badges limited to 1,500 per day.

Bradley Beach

Weekends only for lifeguards through September 30.

Long Branch

Lifeguards seven days a week through September 30.

Manasquan

Protected only the two weekends after Labor Day September 12 and 13, 19 and 20.

Monmouth Beach

Bathing Pavilion will have lifeguards September 12 and 13.

Ocean Grove

Beaches open with lifeguards September 12 and 13, 19 and 20.

Ortley Beach

Protected by lifeguards the three weekends after Labor Day, September 12 and 13, 19 and 20, 26 and 27.

Sea Bright

Open with lifeguards through September 30.

Sea Girt

Lifeguards there through September 30 and badges required the three weekends after Labor Day.

Seaside Heights

Beaches open with lifeguards through September 13 then again just the following two weekends.

Seaside Park

Lifeguards weekends only throughout September.

Info from app.com. Always a good idea to confirm details with the township before your trip.

The Jersey Shore is an important part of the Jersey economy. I hope this draws in more people to ease the losses these businesses have suffered.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.