Here’s the amazing workout New Jerseyans are doing at home

While the COVID restrictions have taken many things away from us, one of the biggest losses has been group fitness class. Many people miss them because scheduled classes give people a greater sense of motivation and community while exercising, and can usually fit into someone’s daily routine. Because the majority of these fitness classes are no longer running in person, many Jersey gyms have created live, as well as on demand classes so that their customers can continue to stay in shape from the comfort of their own homes.

I keep hearing about Kamps fitness from my friends who miss their classes and I finally checked it out. It’s become a popular online workout for those interested in continuing high intensity exercise from the comfort of their own homes. Kamps offers a wide variety of classes such as yoga, stretching, cardio, boxing, abs and even treadmill workouts. What is unique about Kamps, is that each class can be as challenging or easy as you want it to be. The instructors usually give three different ways each move or exercise can be performed so that you are in control of your workout the entire time.

This also gives anyone interested the opportunity to give it a try, regardless of workout experience. Kamps offers both pre-recorded and live workout subscriptions at great prices. And when you compare it to the brick and mortar gym, it’s a bargain. 15 bucks a month for unlimited on-demand classes, and $25 a month for unlimited live classes, which are usually uploaded on demand shortly after the class. This it the workout I’m going to begin as soon as my broken toe is healed! Kamps classes range from 15-50 minutes, which make holding yourself accountable to exercise easy. I mean, who doesn’t have a spare 15 minutes in their day? Use ‘em to break a little sweat!

You can visit kampsfit.com for more information.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.