Here’s how much snow fell in New Jersey Thursday night & Friday

❄️High Point in Sussex County was the bullseye for snow on Friday

❄️Some school districts has delayed openings or cancellations

❄️A little snow accumulated as far south as Burlington County

New Jersey got its first snow of the season with nearly two feet in some areas on Thursday night and Friday.

Most of the state got rain although it successfully changed over to snow in some areas. Trenton Mercer Airport in Ewing and the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly recorded a trace of snow on Friday.

The bullseye for the snowfall was High Point in Sussex County with 20 inches, according to the National Weather Service. It's not clear if it's a record as the agency does not have an official weather station in High Point.

The snow and rain also helped take the lingering smokey smell from the recent wildfires out of the air.

"What a joy it was to go out to my bird feeder this morning. I took a deep breath and inhaled the smell of wet decaying leaves. The aroma was almost sweet. Don't know what you have until it's gone," one person wrote on the NWS Mount Holly Facebook page.

Snow in Succasunna, NJ Snow in Succasunna, NJ 11/22/24 (Bob Williams, Townsquare Media) loading...

New Jersey's snow totals from the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office

Morris County

2 NNE Brookside 6.3 in

Lake Hopatcong 5.1 in

Green Pond 4.5 in

Mount Arlington 4.1 in

Mount Olive Twp 0.6 W 4.0 in

Mount Arlington 3.9 in

Jefferson Twp 3.1 WSW 3.0 in

1 SW Netcong 3.0 in

Rockaway 2.5 N 2.4 in

Mine Hill Twp. 1.5 in

Randolph Twp. 2 E 1.2 in

Randolph Twp 2.1 ESE 1.0 in

Mendham 3.2 NNW 0.3 in

Snow in Mount Olive 11/22/24 Snow in Mount Olive 11/22/24 (Tri State Scanner News) loading...

Sussex County

High Point 20.0 in

Highland Lakes 12.0 in

Vernon Twp 2.7 SSE 11.6 in

1 ENE Hamburg 7.0 in

Sparta Twp 3.6 SSW 5.5 in

Wantage Twp 4.7 in

Stanhope 4.0 in1 NE

Stanhope 3.8 in

Montague 3.4 in

4 WSW Wantage Twp 3.3 in

Sparta Twp 3.3 NW 2.5 in

Sparta 1.3 in

Lafayette Twp 2.0 NE 1.0 in

Montague Twp 2.7 WNW 0.7 in

Newton 0.3 W 0.5 in

Snowfall in Wantage 11/22/24 Snowfall in Wantage 11/22/24 (Kevin Wisniewski via NWS) loading...

Warren County

Liberty Twp 3.4 in

Hackettstown 1.0 in

More precipitation needed to relieve drought

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that while the heavy rain Wednesday night and Thursday and snow were enough to lift fire restrictions we can't afford another lengthy dry period.

"If we don't see more wet weather soon, I'm 100% sure the restrictions will come roaring back. As soon as the ground and brush dries out again, fire danger will shoot up again," Zarrow said.

There is a chance of precipitation on Thanksgiving Day that looks more wet than white.

"If temperatures trend colder — especially if the timing of that precipitation slides much earlier or later, into an overnight — there is an opportunity for some wintry weather. I do not want to harp on this potential just yet. It's something we will have to watch," Zarrow said.

