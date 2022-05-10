Here is why New Jerseyans need to lose weight (Opinion)

There is no doubt that Americans are not in the best shape when it comes to obesity and overall fitness. It's a problem that has plagued the country for many years.

We can look at the comparison to other states and feel slightly better about New Jersey, where we rank near the bottom of the obesity list. That said, still, more than 1 in 4 New Jerseyans are considered obese.

Given the incredibly high risk for health complications among people who are obese, it seems one of the best things New Jerseyans can do is get healthy. The CDC reported that 8 in 10 people hospitalized with COVID were obese and the risk factors drop dramatically for those with a healthy BMI.

So we know the facts, but what to do about the problem?

There are many diets out there touted by physicians and health experts, but what's right for you?

I'm a huge believer in a heavy protein and high fiber diet, along with regular exercise. My son, who watches everything that he eats and has a disciplined workout regimen, is now talking about the incredible health benefits of organ meat compared to muscle meat.

In anticipation of his coming home for a couple of months this summer, he orders organ meat and had it shipped home and asked me to look for the package and get it in the freezer. I'll do it, but I'm not so sure I'm gonna take him up on that as a dining option. Either way, there is no doubt that slimming down is a good thing for your long-term health.

Click HERE for the list I found about the top things that can happen for you if you get yourself into better shape, among them better sleep, better sex, better mood, saving money, and reduced risk of cancer. What are you waiting for?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

