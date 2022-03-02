Help support Ukraine from right here in NJ

The past week, the world has been watching and listening to updates regarding the crisis in Ukraine. This information is hard to swallow, especially when it concerns children, families and innocent civilians who are being affected.

This for sure has resulted in me taking a step back and counting my blessings as a resident of the safe and beautiful New Jersey, but has also made me eager to step in and help these victims in any way I can.

New Jersey is home to over 75,000 Ukrainians, and is the 4th largest home to Ukrainians in the country. Many New Jersey residents have been unable to contact their families, and are unsure whether or not they are safely housed or have food or water. As a result, there are several organizations holding fundraising for these victims that you can easily contribute to. If you are looking to help someone in need check out these organizations and consider contacting them.

This organization was started in 2014 and is an American nonprofit. They are currently raising money to provide victims with first aid kits, and while they have surpassed their target goal of donations, the more money, the more people they are able to help.

This American nonprofit organization is working to put together first aid backpacks for those on the front line such as doctors and paramedics. Many materials have either been misplaced or destroyed, and more materials are needed by the minute.

This Miami-based organization is raising money to provide plane and train tickets for refugees with family in Europe. This gives victims a temporary safe space until they can get on their feet again or one day return home.

This organization is providing immediate evacuation for Ukrainians who need to leave their homes. Donations will help Vostock save more lives and have the means to provide people with food and water and healthcare once evacuated from their homes.

