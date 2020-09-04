Help support this New Jersey VFW post after break-in

When the VFW post in Dunellen was broken into a couple of weeks ago, it added to a lot of problems that it already had. Coronavirus and it’s shut down pretty much put an end to any of its activities and the fundraising that the VFW post desperately needs to sustain itself.

The burglar or burglars broke in, did damage to the building, stole its cash register and now the post is really behind the eight ball. But you can help A VFW post is a ubiquitous sight in New Jersey. It seems like you see them all over the place but you drive by without a thought, never even realizing what goes on inside of veterans of foreign wars meeting place. A VFW post is a place where veterans from all different wars can gather and get help and support from people who have been through what they have. They do charity work, try to provide role models for the community, and just generally support each other and the community. So if you support veterans, you should support the VFW.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up with a target of $10,000 to help a small but vital part of this Middlesex county community.

It was set up by Jason Cunas, the Commander of the Tri-Boro Memorial Post also known as Post 5479. In the blurb attached to the campaign, Cunas explains, “A VFW Post is a necessary gathering spot for veterans from all conflicts. It is a place where our veterans can gather for friendship, as well as healing. We have Service Officers on site to help veterans get the benefits that they deserve.” He adds that they desperately need the communities help to survive. Please consider donating as the campaign is so far raised $4,085 as of this writing.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.