Help fight Alzheimer’s at this NJ fundraising gala on Wednesday

You probably never think about Alzheimer's Disease or dementia if you are young and healthy, but if you have a loved one who suffers from it, then I guarantee you it’s on your mind pretty much every day of the week.

It’s one of those tragic diseases that until it strikes someone you love, you can’t even begin to fathom the heartbreak associated with it.

That’s why it’s great to know that Alzheimer’s New Jersey has become one of the most prominent New Jersey-led organizations over the years. The non-profit is welcoming back an Alzheimer’s charity event this year.

I have always enjoyed attending charity events when I can, and this event has gotten so popular that it often receives national — even international — attention.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only obstructed fundraising efforts for this dreaded disease, but many of those struggling with Alzheimer's lost their battle throughout this time.

Over the pandemic, the death rates of people fighting the disease increased from 14% to 17%, as many did not have access to any sort of medical care.

This Wednesday, the gala is finally returning and it is more important than ever that supporters attend.

The gala will be taking place at the magnificent Stone House at Stirling Ridge in Warren at 6:30 p.m.

Each ticket is $200 and includes cocktails, Hors D’oeuvres, chef stations, live entertainment and more.

This is a great opportunity to do a little charity and is a great idea if you were planning on going out for dinner this week and are able to purchase a ticket. Find out more here.

In the past the event has been a typical sit-down dinner, but has now become more of a cocktail party kind of vibe. People have missed being able to get dressed up and get out, especially when it is for such a noble cause.

This event is a great opportunity to mingle with fellow New Jerseyans and to create and rekindle relationships after quite the fundraiser hiatus.

Donations directly support the programs and services that serve the over 600,000 residents of New Jersey who are affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

If you are around Wednesday night, April 27, this is a great event to check out, but if you cannot attend, donations can always be made here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: