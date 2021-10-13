There’s a new shark at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, but this one can’t swim. The new addition is made entirely of LEGOs and needs a name.

The aquarium says the LEGO great white shark is 5 feet long, and they will be housing it only for a limited time, just long enough to name it. The shark’s permanent home will be at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia.

You have three names to choose from: Finny, Ben, or Jawn. In their Instagram post, the aquarium says they want the shark to have its name so that this superstar shark can swim home with a new name!

Of course, if real sharks are more your speed, Adventure Aquarium has plenty of those, too. According to the aquarium: Over 20 sharks and 200 animals live in Shark Realm, which features Sandbar Sharks, Sandtiger Sharks, Atlantic Black Tip Sharks and Nurse Sharks in 550,000 gallons of water. You will find yourself completely surrounded by some of the fiercest creatures in the ocean.

The shark exhibit also features the longest Shark Bridge in the world, a unique V-shaped rope suspension bridge just inches over Shark Realm. The aquarium is home to the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast.

All told, Adventure Aquarium features more than 15,000 aquatic species throughout two million gallons of water.

If you haven’t been to the aquarium, I highly recommend it; it is a real jewel and one of the top aquariums in the country, and it’s right here in New Jersey. If you’re going to visit, reservations are strongly suggested and can be made here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

