Hecklers, yoga moms and undercover Police work — #SpeakingPodcast

Another wild conversation that will leave you laughing and perhaps a bit confused.

Was Jay Black ‘shadow banned’? Would it surprise you to learn he was a part of an undercover operation…and he blew it? And do you know the phrase “game recognizes game”? I didn’t, but got quite an education on this episode.

So listen to this episode, learn about yoga moms and ‘game’ and enjoy the story of the actual undercover operation and how Jay screwed it up.

