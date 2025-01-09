Owner’s health scare closes beloved NJ pizza spot
🍕Already closed
🍕Health condition caused the decision
🍕Property's future uncertain
LINDENWOLD — It’s the end of an era for pizza lovers of South Jersey.
After more than 35 years in the business, Pullella’s Pizza Parlor closed its doors on Berlin Road on Dec. 31. The family business touted its ingredients were brought in daily with sauces made on site, according to its website.
The Courier-Post was the first to report the news, citing owner Peter Pullella was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.
“It’s very emotional. I haven’t been there for like three weeks. This is not the way I planned on going out,” Pullella said to the outlet in December.
SEE ALSO: First bakery of its kind could be coming to NJ
The owner told The Courier-Post that it isn’t likely the restaurant will reopen.
The business has called Lindenwold home since 1986.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Best Pasta in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy