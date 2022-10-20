Headed out to dinner? Top 4 listener picks in North Jersey

As the schedule has picked up significantly, I'm on the road nearly every afternoon and evening. Some days we'll hit as many as four events and meetings. Many are in homes, banquet halls, and restaurants.

Unfortunately, we haven't been able to enjoy the great food offered by so many outstanding restaurants in the Garden State.

When I'm the guest speaker or the keynote address, I tend to avoid meals before getting up to the stage or podium. It's rare to find a speaker who has no issue with a meal before a presentation. Although there is one.

A few years ago, I was at an event in Washington, D.C., and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was at the next table. He was the keynote speaker for the evening and gearing up for a presidential run.

Regardless of your opinion of Romney's politics, he's one cool customer. If I were about to take the stage I would have passed on dinner as a spot of sauce would likely find its way to my shirt and a stem of broccoli would definitely be visible in my smile.

Not Romney. I watched him down the entire meal, chicken with a sauce and broccoli. Nothing in his teeth. Nothing on his shirt. He devoured the entire meal and casually walked up to the podium and delivered.

Now, I'm not saying I throw food when I eat, but the odds are something will go wrong and it's not worth the risk!

That said, Jodi and I are building a list of restaurants that we will go back to after the chaos of this election cycle.

I asked our audience to weigh in and we have a short list of some of the favorites in North Jersey! Enjoy!

Mulberry Street Restaurant — Woodbridge, NJ

1776 by David Burke — Morristown, NJ

Glen Rock Inn — Glen Rock, NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

