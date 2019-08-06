Have you seen them? West Orange mom, two kids missing

WEST ORANGE — A mother and her two young children remain missing after walking away from their home on Monday morning.

West Orange police said Gabrielle Goulbourne, 25, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. with her two children Jasir Goulbourne, 2, and Saheed Baksh, 6. Gabrielle does not have a vehicle and may have a Mickey Mouse stroller, according to police.

A statement released by the township did not disclose a possible reason for their disappearance or if foul play is suspected.

Police described Gabrielle as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a light complexion and medium build. Her hair was recently cut in a Mohawk-style cut.

Saheed is a black male last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and PJ Masks pajama shorts. His hair is low-cut. He walks with a limp from an injury to the left big toe.

Toddler Jasir was described as a black male wearing a white tank top undershirt and a diaper. His hair is also low-cut.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 973-325-4000.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

