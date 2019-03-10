Have you seen him? Man missing from NJ nursing home

OLD BRIDGE — Police are looking for a man who wandered away from a nursing facility on Saturday.

John Certain was last seen at the Preferred Care nursing home on Route 18 on Saturday morning, according to Old Bridge police.

He is described as standing 5'7" and weighing 215 lbs. with grey hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black jacket.

Police asked anyone with information about Certain's whereabouts to call them at 732-721-4000.

