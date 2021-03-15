Have you seen him? Linden educator missing for a week

Police are looking for a 55-year-old Linden public school educator who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Brian Gooney, of Rahway, went missing on Tuesday, according to Rahway police. Gooney works in a classroom support role at one of the middle schools in Linden.

"He is a valuable member of the staff at Soehl Middle School, where he is a paraprofessional who works closely with special education students," Linden schools spokesman Gary Miller said. "Outside of work, he is single and very close to his family."

His sister-in-law tweeted that the family is "worried sick about him."

Miller said Gooney is from Linden and had just moved to the neighboring community in January.

Rahway police asked anyone with information about Gooney to call 732-827-2200.

