Have you seen her? NJ college student missing for nearly 2 weeks

JERSEY CITY — Police are looking for a 24-year-old woman missing for nearly two weeks.

Mayushi V. Bhagat was last seen at her home on Monday, April 29. She attends school in New York City and could possibly be in that area or in the South Plainfield area where she has friends, according to police.

Bhageat was described by police as an Asian woman with a light complexion who stands five feet, 10" tall and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing colorful pants and a black t-shirt.

Police asked anyone having contact with Bhagat to call them at 201-547-5427.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5