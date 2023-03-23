Have you heard of this historic NJ landmark?

I've lived in New Jersey my entire life, and I like to think I know a lot about the state. Now don't get me wrong (as you'll find out later in this piece) I certainly don't know everything about it.

I know we have attitude, drive like maniacs, think we're amazing, yada yada yada. I get it and I live it.

But as I found out on the Dennis & Judi show last week, there is apparently one huge landmark I've never even heard of.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Lucy The Elephant. A literal elephant. If you're reading this thinking I'm crazy for not knowing about it, well, you're not the first. But if you're reading this thinking I'm insane for writing about a giant elephant you didn't know existed, welcome!

Seriously, in Margate New Jersey there is a giant statue? Monument? Landmark? of an elephant. The story goes Lucy was built by a real estate developer named James Lafferty back in 1881.

And in 1976 the United States Government designated Lucy as a National Historic Landmark.

Evidently, this is a structure that people have come from far and wide to see. After all, she's deemed "the world's largest elephant."

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Am I crazy for never knowing this existed? Should I have my "Jersey card" revoked for being so oblivious?

Mostly everyone I have talked to about this has thought I'm insane for genuinely having no clue this existed. Other generations love to poke fun at and say Generation Z knows next to nothing,

Well, I'm sure after this I'm not helping the cause of Gen Z.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Who is Statue worthy for Italian-Americans?