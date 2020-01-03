Have an Elvis impersonator marry you on Valentine’s Day

In what is obviously an effective publicity stunt, a Deptford restaurant will be holding a free, mass-wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator on Valentine’s Day.

As reported in the Courier-Post, the Adelphia Restaurant will host the event for couples who want get hitched or renew their vows. It’s free for the participants, but guests will pay $50 for the hors d’oeurves with the proceeds being donated to the American Heart Association. The mass wedding will be held from 6-10 PM on Valentine’s Day (a Friday this year).

If you want more information, check out the restaurant’s website. Or you can register by emailing info@adelphiarestaurant.com.

