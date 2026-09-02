New Jersey has some of the most notoriously haunted places in America. How many have you been to?

New Jersey's Most Haunted Places

Whether you'd like to admit it or not, Halloween season is just around the corner, and that means haunted season is too.

If you love haunted places, New Jersey has some of the most famous and most haunted places in the country.

Photo by Rythik on Unsplash Photo by Rythik on Unsplash

The Garden State is home to a road that is widely considered the most haunted in the nation, if not the world.

The Story of the Very Haunted Clinton Road

Clinton Road is located in West Milford, and many experts and social media influencers consider it to be the most haunted road in the country.

Read More: Is MetLife Stadium Haunted?

There is a bone-chilling legend about a bridge on the road. It says that if you throw a coin over the bridge, the spirit of a child will either throw it back or push you off the bridge.

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As if that's not enough, there are stories of phantom vehicles that chase you and disappear, as well as weird creatures roaming the woods surrounding the road.

The Most Haunted Building In New Jersey

There is a building in Port Monmouth known as The Spy House that many people consider the most haunted building in New Jersey.

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Paranormal investigators have studied the place, and visitors often report figures, voices, and moving furniture.

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This is just the tip of the iceberg for New Jersey's haunted places. Welcome to Halloween season in the Garden State.

Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers Several towns vie for the title of New Jersey's most iconic Halloween town and the residents of Lambertville are no slouches. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman