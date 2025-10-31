Just a word of caution, when you enter MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford: Be prepared, it is haunted!

That may explain the head-scratching results both the New York Giants and New York Jets are experiencing this year.

The scary facts

Here are the ghostly facts, according to a new study by Pickswise: there are 2.86 haunted locations per 1,000 square miles in New Jersey.

Pickswise analyzed the most haunted stadiums in the NFL by creating an index rating for all 30 stadiums.

Factors such as distance to the nearest cemetery, ghost stories about the stadium, age of the stadium, years without the home team reaching a Super Bowl, and the number of haunted locations in the stadium’s home state were factored to establish a ranking.

How did MetLife fare against other NFL stadiums?

Based on the factors listed above, MetLife has a Haunted Score of 5.4 out of 10. The ranking puts them as the second most haunted stadium in the NFL, right behind Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which scored a whopping Haunted Score of 7.41 out of 10!

For your Eagles fans you do not have to fear, your Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia ranks 21st with a respectable Haunted Score.

So, the next time you head out to MetLife Stadium, look over your shoulder and hope that the ghosts of MetLife won’t cause an interception, fumble, a Giants or Jets loss or they run out of beer. All could happen due to the muddling of the ghosts of MetLife Stadium.

For the complete study, follow this link: www.pickswise.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

