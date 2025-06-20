Why you’ll hate these new rules for Seaside Heights boardwalk
I’m not saying the following from any selfish perspective. I’m a grown woman in my 30s. I’m not looking to join pop-up parties at Jersey shore towns.
I don’t even have a TikTok account, so don’t even go there.
I like to spend a relaxing time at the beach getting some sun and maybe one cold beer before I head home.
Trust me, what I’m about to say is not being said by some party girl.
New rules in Seaside Heights
That being said, this cracking down on pop-up parties authorities are doing in Seaside Heights is the ultimate in ‘this is why we can’t have nice things.’
Read More: Seaside Heights takes action after Memorial Day chaos
It’s a bit of a larger version of when in “Barbie” America Ferrera says,
You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining.
None of us should ever have to answer for the bad behavior of another. They do this to women. They did it to kids in class when everyone got punished for the bad deed of one student.
Now they’re doing it to all of us. A handful of jerks goes wilding on the Seaside Heights boardwalk inspired by some loser influencer on TikTok and now it’s new rules for everyone.
The council decided the boardwalk will be closed from 1pm to 6am Fridays and Saturday and from 12 midnight until 6am Sundays through Thursdays.
Gee, instead of telling me I can’t be there when I’m perfectly peaceful, how about maybe change the laws and start giving serious punishments to the minors who run amok?
Truly wild concept to actually make harsh consequences for jerks causing problems, I know.
Then there’s this new gem of a rule. The board will now prohibit bags larger than 8 inches by 6 inches by 8 inches between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. April 1 through Sept. 30.
Really? I can’t carry a good sized handbag with my beach stuff in it because homeboy over there doesn’t how to not be an a-hole? Cool. So fair. So reasonable.
If some think charging parents for the actions caused by their child is overkill, what is it called when they treat all of us like potential criminals by limiting hours and sizes of bags? Look, they’re trying to stop a problem, I get it.
But we know who the troublemakers are. Nail them to a proverbial cross with actual consequences and leave the rest of us alone.
Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.