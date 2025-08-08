🍕 A boardwalk pizzeria is in hot water online over Nazi stickers found inside

WILDWOOD — A pizzeria on the boardwalk is receiving a lot of backlash and negative reviews on social media, even igniting a call to boycott, after photos surfaced of Nazi stickers purported to be inside the eatery.

Franconi’s Pizzeria, which started in North Wales, Pennsylvania, but has been on the Wildwood boardwalk for 20 years, is being met with severe criticism and threats because of these hate stickers on a refrigerator in the pizzeria’s kitchen.

If you look at the stickers on Reddit (warning: graphic language and images), there appears to be a sticker of SS bolts, which are a common white supremacist/neo-Nazi symbol derived from Schutzstaffel (SS) of Nazi Germany. The SS, led by Heinrich Himmler, maintained the police state of Nazi Germany. Members ranged from agents of the Gestapo to guards at Holocaust concentration camps.

Another sticker, according to the Reddit post, is a Totenkopf sticker.

"Totenkopft” is German for “death’s head” or skull, and typically refers to a skull-and-crossbones image.

The Reddit post has produced more than a thousand comments.

“We have our family vacation next week," one comment says. "This place was recommended to us for having the best pizza on the boardwalk. We’ll just stick to Tony’s New York Pizza on Pacific.”

Yelp made a statement about the backlash of comments Franconi's Pizzeria is receiving on Reddit about apparent Nazi stickers posted in its restaurant (Google Street View/Yelp/Canva) Yelp made a statement about the backlash of comments Franconi's Pizzeria is receiving on Reddit about apparent Nazi stickers posted in its restaurant (Google Street View/Yelp/Canva) loading...

The comments got so bad and so nasty that Yelp posted a statement on the restaurant’s review page, saying that Franconi’s profile has been locked while Yelp monitors.

“This business recently received increased public attention resulting in an influx of people posting their views to this page, so we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here as we work to investigate the content. While racism has no place on Yelp and we unequivocally reject racism or discrimination in any form, all reviews on Yelp must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience (even if that means disabling the ability for users to express points of view we might agree with). Learn more on Yelp Support. If you’re here to leave a review based on a first-hand experience with the business, please check back at a later date,” Yelp wrote.

The stickers have since been taken down, according to someone who went there.

In a YouTube video, a customer asks a Franconi’s worker what happened to the “Nazi concentration camp stickers,” to which a worker replied, “You losers need to find something better to do with your lives.”

The pizzeria has not commented on the situation.

