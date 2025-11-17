Looking for a nice spot for your next brunch outing? Those in Bergen County are in luck with a new cafe coming to the area.

Hatch 44 Cafe, a cozy, family-run, and women-owned eatery, is known for serving breakfast, lunch, seasonal specials, and unique coffee drinks. They’ve been serving their food to hungry New Jerseyans since 2017.

The owners believe every day is a new day to wake up and hatch into greatness.

Serving food inspired by their favorite family meals, they have a true “the secret ingredient is love vibe going for them.

Sharing meals with family and friends reinforces a precious and meaningful bond that we want our guests to feel while eating at our cafe.

They are now expanding in the Garden State, according to a social media post.

With two already established locations in Bradley Beach and Metuchen, a third spot will be opening in Ridgewood, NJ.

Family-owned businesses in New Jersey

“IMAGINE,” the staff posted on Instagram, This beautiful building becoming a Hatch 44 Cafe… Expansion mode ON. #Ridgewood”

The post is full of excited current and future patrons looking forward to trying out the new place.

No opening date was made in the announcement, but the location will be 60 East Ridgewood Avenue in downtown Ridgewood.

Hatch 44 Cafe locations

You can find Hatch 44 Cafe at 25 New Street in Metuchen, NJ, and 401 Main St in Bradley Beach, NJ.

Both spots are open daily from 8:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m., you can see their menu here.

Get ready to get Hatchin’!

