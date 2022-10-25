This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars.

It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off.

You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt.

That's what happened to Chris Alessi of Hunterdon County on August 16th of this year.

Here is how he described what happened that hot summer day.

So, I got on my bike and head out. Not even 500 feet from the farm I get hit by a deer at 40 mph. Never saw this coming. Just got blasted. Now the deer, the bike, and I slide down the road for about 30 feet. Kiss all the skin on your left arm goodbye. When we all come to a stop. I tried to stand up to see how the deer was but fell right back down. This awesome girl named Jennifer came running to my rescue. I'd still like to thank her and her father Alex. They brought me to the hospital and from that point on life got really tough and very scary. And I'm still far from out of the woods but staying positive and my 8 cats are helping.

He hasn't been able to work since or do much of anything productive while he tries to recover from his injuries.

He's a farmer and works on a fruit and vegetable farm in Hunterdon.

via GoFundMe for Chris Alessi via GoFundMe for Chris Alessi loading...

Needless to say, he hasn't been able to make a living.

He might not be able to do much farming, but he is willing to take other jobs to keep himself going.

He lives in the Holland Township area.

If you'd like to help with a GoFundMe donation we're sure it'll go to a worthy person and cause.

Also, if you'd like to offer Chris any kind of work, his contact information is on the GoFundMe page.

There are a lot of people in need and this guy just needs a little help to get back on his feet.

Let's see what we can do for Chris.

