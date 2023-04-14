Happy reunion for Glen Ridge, NJ cops and a newborn

Glen Ridge Police (Facebook)

Last month, Glen Ridge police officers responded to a call at a local residence. Mom was in labor and wasn't gonna make it to the hospital. Enter Police Officers Oliva, Cicchetti, and Sgt. Schwartz from the Glen Ridge Police Department. They responded to the 911 call received by Officer Grogan.

Glen Ridge Police (Facebook)
Teddy Speck came into the world healthy and safe thanks to the efforts of the officers who helped deliver him. It's another story about how cops never know what they're gonna get when they respond to a residence.

It's a reminder that when a family needs help they call 911 and a hero responds. Whether it's a car wreck, break-in, domestic violence, or in this case bringing a new life into the world, our New Jersey cops are ready to help you and your family.

The family paid a visit to the Glen Ridge PD to thank the officers and the ambulance team for their efforts, support, and help.

Glen Ridge Police (Facebook)
