Happy on New Jersey’s trails? The state wants to know

An online survey released by The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and New Jersey Department of Transportation is hoping to capture what the public thinks about the Garden State's outdoor trails.

The Trail Users Survey is inviting responses to help bolster access to "safe, inclusive outdoor recreation and active transportation opportunities throughout the state," according to a joint release. It follows the Trail Managers Survey launched in December, which focused on gathering input from local officials, planners, and volunteer groups.

The data collected by the survey will contribute to the New Jersey Trails Playbook, an initiative from the NJDEP and NJDOT geared towards promoting and facilitating statewide trail projects, specifically focusing on how they are planned and connected.

The deadline to complete the 12-minute survey is Friday, March 31, and it is available in English and Spanish. More information is available on the NJDEP website.

