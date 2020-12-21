Happy Christmas — the good, bad and ‘angry’ traditions

It's Christmas! One of my favorite times of the year. Really. Food, friends, family and time off. Plus, Winter is my top season. I love snow, skiing and having a fire in our wood burning stove. Plus the best comfort food comes out in the cold months. Mac & cheese, beef stew...ok, lemme get back on track here.

We had a lively conversation with my podcast co-hosts, Jay Black and Jessica Gibson and shared our holiday traditions. For me there's a fond memory as a kid waiting until Christmas Eve to decorate our tree and the mostly blue lights we used. I turned the blue lights into a way of honoring law enforcement by decorating one tree in our front yard with only blue lights to show that we #BackTheBlue.

For Jay, his traditions were a little more negative, remembering his Dad cursing and smoking as he fought with the lights. Jessica also had nice memories of her Dad getting the tree ready and enjoying her slice of normal during the holiday.

Enjoy the conversation!

