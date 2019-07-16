Happy birthday to World Cup champ and South Jersey’s Carli Lloyd

New Jersey’s own World Cup soccer champion, Carli Lloyd, was born on July 16th, 1982. She grew up in Delran and graduated from Delran High School where she was a Parade All-American soccer player twice. She then starred at Rutgers where she became the first Rutgers athlete to be named All-Big East four years in a row; in 2013 she was inducted into the Rutgers University Hall of Distinguished Alumni and was also inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2017.

As a professional and international player, Carli Lloyd's accolades are too numerous to mention (although if you want to see some of them they can be found on her website), but some of the highlights would have to include two Olympic Gold Medals (2008 & 2012) and two World Cup titles (2015 & 2019). She has also been named the FIFA Player of the Year twice. She is the only player to score a goal in six consecutive World Cup games and is third all-time in goals scored by an American in World Cup play.

Professionally, she is a member of the Sky Blue FC in Piscataway (that’s the team Governor Murphy owns). She still lives in South Jersey with her husband (and high school sweetheart) Brian Hollins.

