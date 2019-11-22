NJ athlete may be the first woman in the first woman in the NFL

Delran, NJ native and international soccer superstar Carli Lloyd says she wants to be a kicker in the NFL. On Wednesday Lloyd, appearing on the Rich Eisen sports talk show, says she'd like to try out for an NFL team, but not until after the 2020 Olympics. She impressed the football world in August with a video that went viral of her kicking a 55 yard field goal during a Philadelphia Eagles practice. Following that performance she reportedly received two offers from NFL teams to kick during preseason games.

She'll turn 38 this July but has plenty of gas left in the tank and continues to be a standout on Sky Blue FC in the Women's National Soccer League and co-captain of the US Women's National Team. Carly was a star throughout her scholastic career here in New Jersey including a stellar college performance at Rutgers. She will blaze a path for women in the future and has the mental toughness and skill to make an impact as a kicker in the NFL. August 2020 can't come soon enough to see New Jersey's Carly Lloyd turn that dream into a reality.

