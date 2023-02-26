Happy 175th birthday to New Jersey’s crown jewel

Cape May, New Jersey, has been named a summer, winter and spring destination by many travel and tourism magazines and social travel blogs and websites. It is truly and fittingly New Jersey’s “Crown Jewel.” Cape May has the impressive honor of being named one of the top 20 pristine beaches in the United States. The town exudes history with artifacts and historic locations that make Cape May so special.

On March 8, 1848, the New Jersey Legislature deemed what is now known as Cape May as Cape Island, a mere 175 years ago. The territory now known as Cape May was discovered by the Kechemeche people and first encountered by the colonists in 1600. True to form, Cape May was named for Dutch Captain Cornelius Jackobsen Mey who discovered and charted the territory.

Cape May is very special to me. I enjoy going down there right after Labor Day when things are still busy and not overwhelmed with summer tourists. Cape May boasts great restaurants, fine hotels, shopping, and bed and breakfasts. The restaurants in Cape May include a variety of fine dining and casual spots that are well worth the trip in itself.

One of my favorite restaurants in the state is The Washington Inn, a very good restaurant with American fare, outstanding food and service and an impressive wine list. I never make a trip to Cape May without making it a point to grab dinner at The Washington Inn.

Another one of my favorite locations is the Congress Hall Hotel. That’s where I stay when I’m visiting Cape May, it’s billed as “America’s First Seaside Resort.” I enjoy the well-appointed décor, the historical setting and the overall comfort of the hotel. A great place to stay.

Enjoy what we have here in New Jersey, don’t take it for granted and happy birthday Cape May, you don’t look a day over 175.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

