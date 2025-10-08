NJ bar transforming to creepy haunted pop up for Halloween week

NJ bar transforming to creepy haunted pop up for Halloween week

Stage Left Steak via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations

We’ve all heard of pop-ups. A short-term business venture that often comes with a theme, like when the burger joint from “Coming to America” opened short-term in real life. McDowell’s opened at Cherry Hill Mall in April 2021 and, of course, had a limited run.

Well, there’s a pop-up coming this month that sounds amazing. And creepy. And kooky. And altogether spooky.

Stage Left Steak via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations
loading...

As in Spooky Bar

It’s taking over, maybe you could even call it possessing, Stage Left Steak in New Brunswick. From their Instagram:

“Spooky season is creeping in…and so is Spooky Bar at Stage Left Steak! From October 27th to November 1st, we’re turning the bar into a haunted hideaway with eerie cocktails, creepy décor, and vibes to die for.”

Read More: Photos: 2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk

Stage Left Steak via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations
loading...

 

Celebrating Halloween all week long!

The whole place will be done up and make you feel like you’ve walked into a haunted house. Or, okay, a haunted bar at least. They say they’ll have drinks like smoky potions, bubbling cauldrons, and blood-red elixirs.

If you want to challenge the bartender, see if they know how to make a Nightmare on Bourbon Street. Or a Vampire’s Kiss, or a Witch’s Brew.

They’re turning Halloween into a week-long celebration. Coming in costume is strongly encouraged…if you dare. The place is really going to transform so be ready to take pics.

You’ll find Stage Left Steak and Spooky Bar at 5 Livingston Ave. in New Brunswick. You can party like a poltergeist from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cheers! Or should I say … fears!?

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey

The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go...

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Filed Under: New Brunswick, NJ Best Restaurants
Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM