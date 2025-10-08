We’ve all heard of pop-ups. A short-term business venture that often comes with a theme, like when the burger joint from “Coming to America” opened short-term in real life. McDowell’s opened at Cherry Hill Mall in April 2021 and, of course, had a limited run.

Well, there’s a pop-up coming this month that sounds amazing. And creepy. And kooky. And altogether spooky.

Stage Left Steak Stage Left Steak via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

As in Spooky Bar

It’s taking over, maybe you could even call it possessing, Stage Left Steak in New Brunswick. From their Instagram:

“Spooky season is creeping in…and so is Spooky Bar at Stage Left Steak! From October 27th to November 1st, we’re turning the bar into a haunted hideaway with eerie cocktails, creepy décor, and vibes to die for.”

Stage Left Steak Stage Left Steak via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Celebrating Halloween all week long!

The whole place will be done up and make you feel like you’ve walked into a haunted house. Or, okay, a haunted bar at least. They say they’ll have drinks like smoky potions, bubbling cauldrons, and blood-red elixirs.

If you want to challenge the bartender, see if they know how to make a Nightmare on Bourbon Street. Or a Vampire’s Kiss, or a Witch’s Brew.

They’re turning Halloween into a week-long celebration. Coming in costume is strongly encouraged…if you dare. The place is really going to transform so be ready to take pics.

You’ll find Stage Left Steak and Spooky Bar at 5 Livingston Ave. in New Brunswick. You can party like a poltergeist from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cheers! Or should I say … fears!?