I can hardly believe that it’s here. It always feels like Halloween sneaks up on us. It still feels like summer, and yet all of a sudden, you’re filling your house up with candy and you’re knee-deep in costumes.

I remember when my kids were young, one of the hardest things to do was figuring out what to make for dinner on Halloween. If you’re one of those people who even bothers with the Halloween dinner, I’ve got some great ideas for you with fun Halloween deals for kids and a few treats for adults too.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex – Clifton and Linden

If the kids are dressing up, this one’s a no-brainer. Bring them in costume on Halloween, and they eat free when you order an entrée. It’s dine-in only, and two kids twelve and under can eat free per adult. The best part? You don’t have to cook, and there’s always plenty of chips and salsa to keep everyone happy.

Jinya Ramen Bar

Jinya Ramen Bar – Totowa

I’ve always felt that Ramen can put anybody in a good mood. Especially when the weather is chilly. So why not visit Virginia right before you go out trick-or-treating? There’s a great deal that night where kids eat free if you purchase an adult entrée. It’s a no-brainer, and it feels a little bit more fun than just the usual weeknight dinner.

The Shannon Rose

The Shannon Rose – Clifton and Ramsey

The Shannon Roz has thought of everything. First of all, there’s an awesome kids Halloween brunch party. That’ll keep your kids smiling. It happens on October 25 at 11 AM, where they can take part in a costume contest.

Some Halloween crafts and a raffle for prizes that they will love. And then for you to love, Halloween night features a free meal for kids in costume as long as you order an adult entrée, and then later on, you get your turn! They’ll have live music costume contest, and six-dollar drink specials.

Applebees

Applebees statewide

Now, some people just wanna keep it simple, so find out which Applebee’s in New Jersey are Doherty-owned and put the kids in the car. Those Applebee’s. Are all letting kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée! Before the sugar rush begins, treat your kids to a fun night out at Applebee’s

Between costumes and decorating and candy and junk food and real food, the Halloween Bill can really add up. Especially in recent years, when people are counting pennies, here’s a great way for you to have the best of both worlds. Enjoy a fun Halloween, take the kids out for dinner, and save some money too. Any of these spots is worth a stop!